Irving announced he will not play against the Jazz on Nov. 9, because he will be attending his grandfather's Memorial, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Irving stated the news following Tuesday's 108-105 victory over the Pistons. It was easily his best game of the young season, as he provided 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 33 minutes. It was a welcoming showing for owners given his sub-par production so far. He will look to carry that momentum into Thursday's showdown with the Bucks. Overall, the Celtics will play five games before Irving is set to sit out on Nov. 9 against Utah.