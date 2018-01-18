Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Thursday
Irving (shoulder) will be held out of Thursday's contest against the 76ers, voice of the Boston Celtics Sean Grande reports.
Irving was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a sore left shoulder -- an MRI revealed no structural damage -- which is still giving him enough discomfort to keep him from participating in Thursday's tilt. With his absence, Terry Rozier will likely see an expanded role. In Irving's most recent absence Dec. 11 against Chicago, Rozier played 28 minutes, posting 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds.
