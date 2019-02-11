Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Tuesday

Coach Brad Stevens said Irving (knee) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Irving suffered a knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers, and while the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, the guard will miss at least one game as a result. Stevens wouldn't comment on Irving's status for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Celtics play it safe and keep the guard out as precaution ahead of the All-Star break. In his absence, Terry Rozier will likely start and benefit from an increased role.