Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Nets

Irving (face) will start at point guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Irving was held out of Sunday's game against the Raptors with a minor facial fracture, but as expected, he'll return to the court Tuesday after successfully going through walkthrough earlier in the day. He's been fitted for a mask and it could take Irving a few games to get used to it, though he's not expected to be on any sort of minutes restrictions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories