Irving (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Irving was forced to sit out Thursday's game with a sore shoulder, but it clearly wasn't' anything serious considering he'll be back after just a one-game layoff. Look for Irving to take on his typical role as the Celtics' starting point guard and no restrictions have been reported, so it appears Irving should be on a full workload. With Irving back in the lineup, Marcus Smart will head to the bench, while guys like Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should see less minutes in the backcourt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories