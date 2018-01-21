Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play Sunday vs. Magic
Irving (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Irving was forced to sit out Thursday's game with a sore shoulder, but it clearly wasn't' anything serious considering he'll be back after just a one-game layoff. Look for Irving to take on his typical role as the Celtics' starting point guard and no restrictions have been reported, so it appears Irving should be on a full workload. With Irving back in the lineup, Marcus Smart will head to the bench, while guys like Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should see less minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Goes through full practice Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Tallies 27 points Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 20 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...