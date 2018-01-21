Irving (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Irving was forced to sit out Thursday's game with a sore shoulder, but it clearly wasn't' anything serious considering he'll be back after just a one-game layoff. Look for Irving to take on his typical role as the Celtics' starting point guard and no restrictions have been reported, so it appears Irving should be on a full workload. With Irving back in the lineup, Marcus Smart will head to the bench, while guys like Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should see less minutes in the backcourt.