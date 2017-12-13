Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Irving (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Irving missed Monday's contest with a bruised quad, but was given a probable designation heading into Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. He'll take back his spot in the starting lineup and doesn't appear to be on any restrictions. Also, with Al Horford getting the night off for rest, Irving could be relied upon even more offensively than usual. Marcus Smart, who started for Irving on Monday, will remain in the lineup at shooting guard, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum shifting down a spot to cover Horford's absence.
