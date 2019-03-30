Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will rest Saturday

Irving will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Nets for load management purposes, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Irving will be rested along with Al Horford, as the Celtics are looking to maximize their health with the postseason approaching. As usual, Terry Rozier figures to see a significant bump in minutes and usage as a result, while Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should also see increased roles. Irving will presumably return Monday against the Heat.