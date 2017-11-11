Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will sit out Sunday, to be fitted for mask
Irving (face) will not play Sunday against the Raptors, but he's not expected to miss more than one game, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Irving suffered a minor facial fracture during Friday's game against Charlotte, and he'll sit out Sunday due to swelling and general discomfort. The plan is for Irving to be fitted with a mask, which he'll wear for roughly two weeks, likely beginning with Tuesday's game in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expected to sit out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Inefficient in win over Lakers•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Drops season-high 35 points on Hawks•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Delivers low scoring effort during Orlando blow out•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...