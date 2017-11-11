Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will sit out Sunday, to be fitted for mask

Irving (face) will not play Sunday against the Raptors, but he's not expected to miss more than one game, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Irving suffered a minor facial fracture during Friday's game against Charlotte, and he'll sit out Sunday due to swelling and general discomfort. The plan is for Irving to be fitted with a mask, which he'll wear for roughly two weeks, likely beginning with Tuesday's game in Brooklyn.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories