Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will start Wednesday
Irving (rest) will start during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets.
Irving got the previous game off for rest. Wednesday marks the team's final preseason game, so there's a chance he'll see significant run to make sure the starters are on the same page heading into the opener.
