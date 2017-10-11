Play

Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will start Wednesday

Irving (rest) will start during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets.

Irving got the previous game off for rest. Wednesday marks the team's final preseason game, so there's a chance he'll see significant run to make sure the starters are on the same page heading into the opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball