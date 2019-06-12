Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will test free agency

Irving doesn't plan to exercise his $21.3 million player option for next season and will become a free agent in July, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving's decision to become a free agent was essentially a foregone conclusion. Even if he wants to stay with Boston, opting out and negotiating a new deal is the most advantageous thing to do from a financial standpoint. Still, Irving's choice to opt out is the first necessary step to his highly-publicized free agency -- one that has many teams looking to add his talent.