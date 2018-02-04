Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will travel to Toronto on Tuesday
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Irving (quadriceps) will travel with the team to Toronto ahead of Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but the point guard's status for the contest hasn't been determined, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Irving will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Trail Blazers due to the right quad bruise, though it appears the Celtics are considering him day-to-day at this juncture. The team will presumably wait and see how Irving checks out during morning shootaround Tuesday before a ruling is provided on his status against the Raptors, so he'll carry some risk in weekly lineups as the Celtics prepare for a four-game week. Terry Rozier, who has averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in a starting role the last two games, will remain an excellent value option in DFS contests Sunday and for any further contests Irving might miss.
