Stevens won't start Sunday's game against the Magic, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (calf) and Luke Kornet (thigh) all sidelined, Stevens drew a spot start Friday. He finished the contest with eight points, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 14 minutes. Horford and Porzinigs are both available Sunday, so Stevens may only see the court if the game turns into a blowout.