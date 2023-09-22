Stevens signed a contract with the Celtics on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Stevens started in 25 of his 62 appearances with the Cavaliers last year and averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. Cleveland picked up his team option in late June before dealing him to the Spurs a few days later. He was let go by San Antonio in mid-July but will have a chance to compete for a role with the Celtics ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The 26-year-old is a skilled defender and should provide depth on the wing behind Jayson Tatum.