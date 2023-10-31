Stevens ended with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across six minutes during Monday's 126-107 win over the Wizards.

Stevens entered the contest well after Boston had earned a big lead versus the talent-challenged Wizards. But, he played well during his limited run. After averaging 18 minutes per game in Cleveland last season, it was a bit of a surprise for Stevens to receive DNP-Coach's Decisions in both of Boston's first two games. The 6-foot-6 forward is buried on the depth chart behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as well as reserves Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett. But Stevens' proven track record implies he'll receive slightly more playing time once familiar with the Celtics' system.