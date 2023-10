Stevens supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-107 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Stevens stepped into a starting role Monday with Boston resting all of its key contributors and nearly posted a double-double. The 26-year-old profiles as a defensively-oriented depth piece for the Celtics and will compete with Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh and Oshae Brissett for playing time.