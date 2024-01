Stevens amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in eight minutes during Saturday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

Stevens matched his season high of eight points, playing additional minutes as the Celtics threw in the towel early. Although he has popped up on the stat sheet sporadically over the past few weeks, fantasy managers need not concern themselves with Stevens given his current role.