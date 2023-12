Stevens closed with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over nine minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Cavaliers.

Stevens hasn't been a regular part of Boston's rotation this year, but he saw a few minutes off the bench against his former team Thursday. While he contributed in multiple statistical categories, it seems unlikely that his performance will spark many more opportunities moving forward.