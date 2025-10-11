Garza produced 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes of Friday's 107-105 preseason loss to Toronto.

Neemias Queta made his first appearance of the preseason and was in the first unit, but he had a tough showing with five turnovers and three fouls in 17 minutes. Garza was far more impactful off the bench, and he was coming off a double-double in the preseason opener versus Memphis. While Queta seems to have the edge for now, Garza is making a push to be more involved.