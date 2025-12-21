Garza tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during the Celtics' 112-96 win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Garza was a healthy DNP in the four games prior to Saturday's contest, but he was thurst into a more prominent role in the rotation during the back end of the Celtics' back-to-back set. He played a season-high 26 minutes, and his nine offensive rebounds could earn him some more consistent playing time in the short term.