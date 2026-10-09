Garza provided 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason win over Cleveland.

With Neemias Queta (rest) and Mitchell Robinson (undisclosed) sidelined, Garza got the starting nod in Boston's preseason opener. The big man wasn't very efficient from the field, though he still led all players in scoring. He also paced all players in rebounds and finished second on the Celtics in blocks. Garza figures to serve as the Celtics' third-string center in 2026-27.