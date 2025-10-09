Garza finished with 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Despite coming off the bench, Garza joined Derrick White as the only two Boston players to record a double-double. With Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford both shipped out during the offseason, the starting center spot is seemingly up for grabs. While it does appear as though Neemias Queta could get first crack at the role, this performance by Garza should at least keep him in the running. The position battle is something to keep an eye on, even once the regular season begins.