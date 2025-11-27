Garza closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 win over the Pistons.

Garza got the starting nod, replacing Neemias Queta, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Despite the promotion, Garza was a non-factor, going scoreless in 11 minutes. Outside of a handful of encouraging performances, Garza has been mostly disappointing, averaging 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game through the first 16 games.