Garza finished Thursday's 119-114 win over the Heat with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes.

With Josh Minott (ankle) injured and tumbling down the depth chart, Garza is seizing a strong grip on the backup center gig behind Neemias Queta. Garza has averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest in his last 13 games, shooting 64.9 percent from the field.