Garza posted five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Garza has been effective in limited minutes off the Boston bench recently. Over his last four appearances, he's seen 22.0 minutes per contest with 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 60.0 percent shooting. His workload Sunday was disappointing, but he's certainly worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.