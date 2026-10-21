Garza recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

Garza's first regular-season appearance was cut short by foul trouble, as he picked up four personal fouls in just over eight minutes. The reserve big man grabbed both of his rebounds on the offensive glass but missed his two attempts from beyond the arc. With Mitchell Robinson starting and Neemias Queta playing 22 minutes off the bench, Garza appears to be firmly behind both centers in Boston's rotation.