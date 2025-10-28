Garza accumulated 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's 122-90 win over the Pelicans.

Garza exploded for his first double-digit scoring performance this season, which may have been fueled partly by the blowout nature of the game, with Boston pulling its starters in the fourth quarter. Regardless, Garza has shown that he can be an asset in the rotation if given the opportunity, and he may be awarded more playing time if he can put up another strong outing.