Garza contributed three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in four minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.

Garza continues to play third-fiddle following the acquisition of Nikola Vucevic prior to the trade deadline, playing limited minutes behind both Vucevic and Neemias Queta. In four games over the past two weeks, Garza has averaged just 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest, leaving him well and truly off the fantasy radar.