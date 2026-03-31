Garza posted 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Boston's 112-102 loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Garza made his fifth start of the season (and first since Feb. 8 against New York) due to the absence of Neemias Queta (thumb). Garza helped keep things close in the first half with 13 points (eight in the opening quarter) and finished as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (29 points). It was also Garza's second 20-plus-point game with Boston. He will likely revert to the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, assuming Queta is cleared to return. Garza has averaged 17.7 minutes per game since March 1, with most of that time coinciding with the absence of Nikola Vucevic (finger).