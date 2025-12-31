Garza recorded 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-119 victory over Utah.

Garza bounced back in a big way after scoring five points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in Sunday's loss to Portland. He logged double-digit minutes for a fifth straight game and provided a crucial spark off the bench, finishing as one of six Celtics players to score in double figures. The big man has had an inconsistent role in the Boston rotation this season, though he has seen meaningful minutes of late. Garza has appeared in five straight matchups for Boston following a four-game stretch in which he did not see the court. During that span, he has averaged 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over 21.4 minutes per tilt.