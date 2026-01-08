Garza had 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and five rebounds over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Denver.

Garza has come to life to open January by scoring in double digits in three of his first four appearances of the month. He's averaging 21.8 minutes over this stretch and should continue to see opportunities at center, as he appears to be close on the heels of Neemias Queta, who is averaging 23.8 minutes over this same four-game span.