Garza provided 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 117-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Despite coming off the bench, Garza was one of the most productive players for the Celtics in this tight win and ended up delivering a new season-high mark in scoring. Don't expect the big man to suddenly become a reliable scoring weapon for Boston, let alone a player you should target in fantasy ahead of the playoffs. This was likely a one-off performance for the big man, who has scored at least 15 points in just nine of his 60 appearances in 2025-26. Garza was averaging just 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in March before this 22-point explosion.