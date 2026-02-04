Garza registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Garza connected on a season-high four three-pointers, helping the Celtics to a relatively comfortable win. While Garza has been able to carve out a somewhat consistent role as the backup center, Tuesday's acquisition of Nikola Vucevic from the Bulls could signal an end to that. Those holding Garza in deeper formats will want to keep a close eye on the rotation once Vucevic lands in Boston.