Garza finished Tuesday's 113-99 win over Brooklyn with five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes.

Neemias Queta has a strong grip on the starting center role, but Garza doesn't have much competition as the backup center with Chris Boucher completely out of the mix. Through 14 outings, Garza is averaging 14.1 minutes per game with 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks on 58.1 percent shooting from the field.