Kornet has agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kornet bounced back during his second full season with the Celtics in 2023-24, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game over 63 regular-season appearances. The 28-year-old will remain with the Celtics for the 2024-25 campaign and will likely play a similar role while mainly coming off the bench.