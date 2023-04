Kornet finished Sunday's 120-114 win over the Hawks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Kornet played a season-high minute total off the bench in Sunday's win, finishing three rebounds and four assists short of a triple double while setting a season-high assist mark. Kornet has surpassed the double-digit scoring total eight times this season.