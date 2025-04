Kornet will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet started four of the last seven regular-season games for Boston, averaging 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 67.6 percent from the field. However, he'll revert back to the second unit for Game 1 against Orlando.