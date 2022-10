Kornet finished Friday's 132-123 overtime loss to Cleveland with four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

With Grant Williams (suspension) unavailable, it was Kornet who got the bulk of those minutes off the bench. It was the first time he logged over 25 minutes in a game since May 2021. With Williams returning, expect to see the sixth-year center revert back to his normal minutes next game.