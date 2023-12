Kornet supplied six points (3-5 FG), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Kornet blocked a season-high four shots during Boston's In-Season Tournament loss, giving him 10 blocks in 78 minutes over his last five appearances. Kornet has garnered a slightly increased role with Kristaps Porzingis (calf) sidelined, but the former's fantasy value remains limited in his current role.