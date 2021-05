Kornet ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 96-92 loss to New York.

Kornet was unable to repeat his performance from Saturday, although, he has now accumulated 10 blocks across his last three games. The Celtics will now face the Wizards in the play-in tournament and given there is no certainty Robert Williams (toe) is available to play, Kornet could actually find himself in the rotation down the stretch.