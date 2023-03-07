Kornet chipped in four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 118-114 overtime loss to Cleveland.

The journeyman center tied his season high in rebounds while seeing double-digit minutes for only the fourth time in 11 games since the beginning of February, a stretch in which he also got four DNPs. Kornet's lack of a consistent role off the Boston bench makes him tough to roster in any fantasy format, but with Robert Williams (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) both banged up at the moment, he could have some appeal as a bargain DFS option in the right matchup.