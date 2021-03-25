The Celtics acquired Kornet and Moritz Wagner on Thursday in a three-team trade involving the Wizards and Bulls, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports. Washington will receive Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison in the deal, while Chicago receives Daniel Theis, Troy Brown and Javonte Green.

Kornet will likely find himself behind Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), Robert Williams and Wagner on the depth chart at center, so the move to Boston probably won't open up much playing time for the Vanderbilt product. He struggled to get off the bench in Chicago when the Bulls were at full strength, appearing in only 13 of the team's 43 games while averaging 7.2 minutes.