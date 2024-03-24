Kornet supplied eight points (4-5 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-113 win over Chicago.

Kornet moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Kristaps Prorzingis who was given the night off as part of his injury management. As he tends to do whenever he is afforded significant minutes, Kornet came through for anyone who happened to stream him in. While he is probably not worth holding, managers should continue to monitor the rotation in Boston, waiting for the perfect opportunity to snap him up again.