Kornet recorded nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 boards, four assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes of action during the win over the Rockets on Friday.

With Al Horford (rest) on the bench, Kornet did a little bit of everything in Friday's blowout victory, making his presence known in every facet of the game. Although he outplayed Neemias Queta and logged just four minutes less than starter Kristaps Porzingis, Kornet will likely struggle to find a real foothold in the clogged front court once Horford returns.