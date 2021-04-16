Kornet generated three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 18 minutes in Thursday's 121-113 road win over the Lakers.

Kornet has clearly established himself ahead of fellow new Celtic Moritz Wagner on the Boston depth chart. The "Green Kornet" supplied some much needed rim protection in Robert Williams' (knee) absence. On 42 three-point attempts this season, the 7-foot-2 Kornet is shooting 31.0 percent from behind the arc. The Vanderbilt product will probably see his minutes reduced Saturday versus the Warriors as Williams is expected to return to action.