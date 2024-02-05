Kornet (hamstring) tallied two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes in Sunday's 131-91 win over the Grizzlies.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Kornet re-entered the rotation as the Celtics' backup center. Fellow center Neemias Queta nearly produced a double-double off the bench with eight points and eight rebounds, but he was clearly behind Kornet, as Queta didn't check into the game until 9:40 remained in the fourth quarter. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown (back) on Sunday and moved Al Horford into the starting five in his stead, so Kornet's minutes ceiling could be a bit lower Wednesday against the Hawks if Brown is back in action and Horford is moved to the bench.