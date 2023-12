Kornet is in the starting lineup at center for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis (calf), Al Horford (rest) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) sidelined, Kornet will get a rare opportunity for minutes in a thin Celtics frontcourt. He is averaging 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds across 12.9 minutes in 17 games this season.