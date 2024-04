Kornet is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet will replace Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) in the starting lineup Friday. Kornet is averaging 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes across his last five starting appearances.