Kornet recorded 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over Brooklyn.

Kornet saw a slight bump in usage with Derrick White (personal reasons) inactive, as the Celtics turned to a different combination of lineups. Kornet outperformed Al Horford (eight points, seven rebounds) despite Horford logging double his minutes. However, Kornet's backup center role likely won't amount to anything larger, as Horford is still the more versatile defender.