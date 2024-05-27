Share Video

Kornet (wrist) will play in Monday's Game 4 against Indiana, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Kornet was spotted warming up with tape on his injured left wrist prior to tipoff, and he's been cleared to give it a go. He logged 13 minutes in Game 1 before suffering the wrist injury in Game 2 and should see reserve minutes again Monday night behind Al Horford.

