Kornet collected 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Thunder.

Tristan Thompson got in foul trouble Tuesday, so coach Brad Stevens opted to deploy Kornet for extended minutes. The center played well, reaching season highs in rebounds and assists. While it was a great effort from Kornet, Robert Williams is set to return Wednesday, which could result in Kornet being used only in spot situations.